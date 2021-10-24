Jets’ Wilson injures knee; Mahomes OK after visit to tent

The New York Jets’ already disappointing season took a more ominous turn when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Wilson said he felt a ”pop” and a ”twist” in his knee when Patriots linebacker Matt Judon fell on the back of his legs early in the second quarter. The second overall draft pick eventually walked off the field after spending several minutes being examined on the turf.

Wilson said the initial diagnosis was an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament, and he was to have an MRI on Monday.

”Initially you feel good. But you never know,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

Also for the Jets, linebacker Jamien Sherwood was evaluated for a concussion, came back into the game, then left with a calf injury. Another linebacker, Quincy Williams, did not return after he was checked for a possible concussion.

Veteran Patriots safety Devin McCourty left with an abdominal injury. The Patriots also lost defensive lineman Carl Davis (wrist), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Harvey Langi (knee) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen).

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion late in Kansas City’s 27-3 loss to Tennessee. He took a knee to his head on a sack by Denico Autry but said after the game he was fine.

Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones strained a groin muscle, and safety Tyrann Mathieu hurt his ribs.

The Titans’ offensive line depth was tested when left tackle Kendall Lamm, starting in place of the injured Taylor Lewan, hurt an ankle in the first half. He was replaced by Bobby Hart, signed Wednesday off Buffalo’s practice squad.

In Atlanta’s 30-28 win over Miami, Falcons safety Erik Harris left in the fourth quarter. For the Dolphins, linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), running back Malcolm Brown (quad) and safety Jason McCourty (foot) left the game.

Guard John Miller left the Panthers’ loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury, and Giants safety Jabrill Peppers hurt his right ankle on a third-quarter punt return.

The Ravens’ depleted offensive line suffered another setback when right tackle Patrick Mekari left Baltimore’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury.

Las Vegas lost running back Josh Jacobs to a chest injury after he ran for 29 yards on six attempts, including a touchdown, in the Raiders’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the Eagles, Miles Sanders injured an ankle when he was tackled by Denzel Perryman, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside suffered a back injury.

In the Rams’ victory over the Lions, Los Angeles cornerback Robert Rochell injured a knee, and Detroit lost linebacker Trey Flowers to a knee injury and defensive back AJ Parker to a shoulder injury.

