Ji-Man Choi and Rays go to salary arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP)First baseman Ji-Man Choi and the Tampa Bay Rays argued their salary arbitration case Thursday.

The 29-year-old asked for a raise to $2.45 million, and the Rays argued for $1.85 million. A decision is expected Friday from Margaret Brogan, Gary Kendellen and Brian Keller, who heard the case over Zoom.

Choi hit .230 with three homers and 16 RBIs last year, then batted .240 (10 for 40) with two homers and four RBIs as the Rays advanced to the World Series and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted .261 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs in 2019.

Choi had a base salary of $850,000 last year and earned $427,148 in prorated pay, including performance bonuses.

Decisions also are pending for New York Mets third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander, the first two cases of the year.

Rays reliever Ryan Yarbrough remains scheduled for a hearing later this month.

