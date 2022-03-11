WASHINGTON (AP)Gibson Jimerson had 20 points, including a go-ahead baseline jumper with 17.5 seconds left, as Saint Louis edged past Saint Bonaventure 57-56 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Jimerson hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Francis Okoro had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Saint Louis (23-10). Yuri Collins added 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jalen Adaway had 18 points for the Bonnies (20-9). Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 10 points.

