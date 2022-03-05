ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson had 19 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis to a 69-65 win over VCU on Saturday.

VCU scored 12 straight points to get within one with 48 seconds left but Yuri Collins scored on a layup with 26 seconds remaining and added a free throw at the end for the final margin.

Collins had 12 points and seven assists for Saint Louis (21-10, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points for the Rams (21-8, 14-4), whose eight-game winning streak ended. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

