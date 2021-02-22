Jockuch lifts N. Colorado past Warner Pacific 89-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado to an 89-60 win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night.

It was the Bears’ first game since Jan. 29 because of a COVID-19 break.

Matt Johnson II had 15 points for Northern Colorado (9-8). Malcolm Little added 15 points. Bryce Kennedy had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Isaac Etter had 23 points for the Knights. Drew Magaoay added 14 points. Miles Brown had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51