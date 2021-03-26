Joe Panik to be added to Blue Jays’ big league roster

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP)Second baseman Joe Panik was told by the Toronto Blue Jays that he will be added to the major league roster.

Panik agreed last month to a minor league contract that required the team to notify him by Friday that he would be added to the big league roster within 48 hours or would be released. Toronto announced it decision Friday.

Panik entered Friday hitting .296 during spring training with (8 for 27) with five RBIs.

Panik batted .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary.

The 30-year-old Panik will receive a one-year contract that pays $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. He will have the chance to earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 325, 400, 475 and 550.

Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays.

He was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year.

