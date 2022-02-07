The Philadelphia 76ers are capable of beating any team in the NBA, thanks mostly to Joel Embiid.

Embiid, who is preparing to make his fifth consecutive All-Star Game start, will look for his 21st straight game with at least 25 points when the Sixers host the league-leading Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Embiid joined Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only two players in franchise history to produce 20 consecutive games of 25 or more points. Iverson had a 27-game streak in the 2000-01 season.

In the Sixers’ 119-108 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Embiid was even more productive, finishing with 40 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’ve beaten a few of those top teams,” Embiid said. “Also, we dropped games that we shouldn’t have, so it goes both ways.

“We’re right there. And I’ve been saying it — for us to have a chance, we have to be perfect. I have to do what I’ve been doing, be that dominant and maybe even more.”

For the Sixers to come up with a victory over the Suns, they likely will need another strong outing from their Most Valuable Player candidate.

“That’s the best team in the NBA,” Embiid said of the Suns. “It’s going to be a tough game. Got to be ready for it. I’ve got to play my best game of the season. It’s going to be a tough game and everybody needs to show up and just have fun and go get the win.”

It’s unclear whether key role players Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) and Shake Milton (back) will be able to join the Sixers. Furkan Korkmaz returned Sunday from a three-game absence caused by a sore knee and gave the Sixers a big lift with nine points in 17 minutes.

The Suns will look for their third consecutive victory when they battle the Sixers. Phoenix enters the matchup with a 21-5 road record, the best road mark in the league.

“It just shows who we are,” Mikal Bridges said of winning on the road. “When stuff is against us, we stay together. It’s only us out there, and we just go out there and play for each other.”

The Suns traveled to Chicago and defeated the Bulls 127-124 on Monday, led by Devin Booker’s 38 points. The All-Star led six Phoenix players in double figures.

“I understand that’s how our team is built, there are gonna be opportunities to score at all times,” Booker said. “I’ve been in this system for a minute now. There’s no reason to force anything. We have too many talented players out there.”

Chris Paul added 19 points and 11 assists, JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, Bridges scored 15 points and DeAndre Ayton had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jae Crowder chipped in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The balanced Suns can place six or seven players in double figures on any given night, with Ayton’s effort usually providing a much-needed spark.

“I think for DA, it’s not always about how he’s scoring,” Paul said. “It’s his energy, his defense. We feed off him a lot.”

