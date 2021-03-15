Joey Daccord may get nod again as Senators host Canucks

Joey Daccord didn’t expect to play Sunday, much less post his first NHL victory.

But the young Ottawa goaltender replaced an injured Matt Murray and made 33 saves to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

Depending on Murray’s health, Daccord might get a chance for victory No. 2 when the Senators play host to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

“What an incredible feeling,” said Daccord, a 24-year-old who played his college hockey at Arizona State. “The effort the guys gave was outstanding. Just a really special moment. I hope my family and friends were watching, because they probably didn’t know I was playing. It puts in perspective the journey it has taken to get here and all the people and the places and the things that I’ve done and all the work that has gone into it. It’s incredible.”

Murray was scheduled to start for the Senators but sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury in pregame warmups.

“A couple of minutes before warmup, (Murray) came back into the locker room and said: ‘I don’t know if I can play, but I’m going to try,'” said Daccord, who made his seventh NHL appearance and his fifth start. “A couple of minutes into warmup, I was skating by the bench and one of the trainers gave me the point and I was like ‘All right, let’s do it.’ I just tried to get myself going as fast as I could.”

Daccord held the Maple Leafs in check as the Senators built a 4-1 lead through two periods. Toronto scored twice in the final 5:20 to tighten things up, but Ottawa held on for the victory.

Drake Batherson scored twice in a 53-second span in the second period for the Senators, and Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also tallied.

It was the opener of a six-game homestand for the Senators, who will play 12 out of 15 on home ice.

“We made plays, we skated, we broke the puck out (of our end), we looked like a totally different team,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “I guess home ice does that to a team like us, but we looked dangerous again (Sunday).”

The Canucks had a travel day after a 2-1 victory against visiting Edmonton on Saturday.

Tyler Myers and Bo Horvat scored, and Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for the Canucks, who have won four of their past five games despite the absence of first-line center Elias Pettersson (upper-body injury).

“I think it speaks volumes about the growth of our group,” said Demko, who is 5-1-0 with a .952 save percentage over his past seven starts. “I think everyone in the room knew that we weren’t very good (in a 5-1 loss last Wednesday to Montreal) and in this league we play so quickly, so frequently … being able to get right back at it, (we) had a good practice (Friday), and I think guys were re-invigorated and they really wanted to get back out and get back in the ‘W’ column.”

