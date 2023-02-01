TORONTO (AP)John Herdman says he will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach.

The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986. He led New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

”Success at this level will always invite opportunity,” Herdman said in a statement on Wednesday. ”I’ve received several offers in recent months, all of which I have turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football. … At the World Cup in Qatar, our men showed the world that they belong at that level. I’m not going anywhere. We still have a job to do, and the objective is to take this team to the next level in 2026.”

Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s general secretary, confirmed Herdman is under contract through the 2026 World Cup that Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.

”There is no doubt how much passion and commitment John and his coaching staff have poured into our men’s national team program, taking our men from outsiders to our first World Cup in 36 years,” Cochrane said. ”Everyone in our organization is committed to John and his coaching staff and he is the right person to take our country to new heights.”