Johnson leads Georgia St. past Carver College 122-57

ATLANTA (AP)Evan Johnson had 20 points as Georgia State romped past Carver College 122-57 on Friday.

Eliel Nsoseme had 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgia State (5-1). Justin Roberts added 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Kaleb Scott had 14 points.

Georgia State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Antwon Ferrell had 19 points for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 12 games. Paul Hepburn added 15 points. Bryson Scott had eight rebounds.

Georgia State plays College of Charleston at home on Monday.

