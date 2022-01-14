Johnson leads Saint Mary’s (Calif.) past Pepperdine 77-62

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Logan Johnson had 20 points as Saint Mary’s defeated Pepperdine 77-62 on Thursday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 16 points for Saint Mary’s (13-4, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas added 12 points. Matthias Tass had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Jan Zidek had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Waves (6-12, 0-3). Maxwell Lewis added 15 points. Jade’ Smith had 10 points.

