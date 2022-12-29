FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Shamir Johnson scored 18 points as Stonehill beat Sacred Heart 74-67 on Thursday.

Johnson added three steals for the Skyhawks (5-10). Andrew Sims scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Isaiah Burnett was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Nico Galette finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers (6-9). Mike Sixsmith added 16 points for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly also had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.