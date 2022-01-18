Joiner scores 24 to carry Iona over Monmouth 86-85 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Elijah Joiner scored a career-high 24 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Iona beat Monmouth 86-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Gaels never trailed in overtime.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 15 points for Iona (15-3, 7-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tyson Jolly had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Miller had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (10-6, 2-3), who have now lost four straight. George Papas had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51