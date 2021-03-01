Jonathan Suárez contract ended by Orlando City after arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Jonathan Suarez’s contact was terminated by Major League Soccer’s Orlando City following his arrest last week.

The 24-year-old, whose full name is Jonathan Suarez Cortes, and brother Rafael Suarez were arrested Feb. 23 and accused of sexually assaulting a woman, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Major League Soccer suspended the player last week pending an investigation. Jonathan Suarez had been acquired on loan from Mexico’s Queretaro last month.

Orlando City said in a statement Sunday that Suarez’s contract had been terminated ”with the defender mutually agreeing to the termination in order to focus on the allegations made against him.”

