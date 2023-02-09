MIAMI (AP)Denver Jones scored 21 points to help Florida International defeat Louisiana Tech 66-62 on Thursday night.

Jones added four steals for the Panthers (13-12, 7-7 Conference USA). Petar Krivokapic scored 12 points, shooting 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Mohamed Sanogo recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

The Bulldogs (13-11, 6-7) were led in scoring by Cobe Williams, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Kaleb Stewart added 13 points for Louisiana Tech. In addition, Isaiah Crawford had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

