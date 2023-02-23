ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Tevian Jones scored 21 points, Dee Barnes added 20 and Southern Utah defeated UT Arlington 86-76 on Thursday night.

Jones made two 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws for the Thunderbirds (19-9, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Barnes hit 7 of 10 shots, including all four of his 3-point tries, and grabbed six rebounds. Drake Allen finished with 17 points and eight assists.

Aaron Johnson-Cash and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 to lead the Mavericks (10-18, 5-10). Johnson-Cash had four assists and Humphrey handed out five. Kyron Gibson tallied 13 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Utah visits Sam Houston, while UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.