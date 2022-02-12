HOUSTON (AP)John Jones came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Texas Southern to a 68-65 win over Grambling State on Saturday.

Texas Southern had a 66-56 lead with three minutes to go and held on to win.

Justin Hopkins had 11 points for Texas Southern (11-10, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Brison Gresham added six points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Cameron Christon had 14 points for Grambling State (10-14, 7-4). Eric Parrish added 13 points. Chanse Robinson had 11 points.

Tra’Michael Moton, who was second on Grambling State in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to four points.

Texas Southern improves to 2-0 against Grambling State for the season. Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 67-61 on Jan. 5.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com