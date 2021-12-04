Jones lifts Weber St. over Portland St. 80-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN, Utah (AP)Dillon Jones had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Weber State to an 80-69 win over Portland State on Saturday night, the Wildcats’ eighth straight victory to open the season.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 17 points for Weber State (8-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Zahir Porter added 16 points. Koby McEwen had 12 points and six rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 14 points for the Vikings (3-4, 1-1). Marlon Ruffin added 11 points. James Jean-Marie had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51