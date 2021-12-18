Jones, Ozier lift ULM past Southern Miss 74-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP)Andre Jones had 18 points to lead in double figures as Lousisana-Monroe topped Southern Miss 74-65 on Saturday.

Koreem Ozier added 15 points for the Warhawks. Thomas Howell chipped in 14, Russell Harrison scored 11 and Elijah Gonzales had 10. Howell also had seven rebounds, while Harrison posted 10 rebounds.

Rashad Bolden had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (4-7), who have lost five consecutive games. Tyler Stevenson added 11 points. Jaron Pierre Jr. had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51