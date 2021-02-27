Jones scores 20 to lead Stetson past North Florida 85-68

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Christiaan Jones had 20 points as Stetson defeated North Florida 85-68 on Saturday.

Chase Johnston had 14 points for Stetson (10-13, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith added 13 points and eight rebounds. Wheza Panzo had 13 points. Stephan Swenson had three points and 11 assists.

Josh Berenbaum had 15 points for the Ospreys (8-14, 6-6). Jose Placer added 11 points. Jonathan Aybar had 10 points.

Carter Hendricksen, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Ospreys, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

The Hatters evened the season series against the Ospreys. North Florida defeated Stetson 79-74 on Friday.

