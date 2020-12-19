Jones scores 21 to carry S. Utah past Bethesda 98-64

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Tevian Jones had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Southern Utah rolled past Bethesda 98-64 on Friday night.

John Knight III had 11 points for Southern Utah (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Nick Fleming added 10 points. Harrison Butler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Steve Wooten had 34 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames, who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season.

