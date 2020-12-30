Jones scores 23 to lift UNC Asheville past Longwood 80-73

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Tajion Jones had 23 points as UNC Asheville defeated Longwood 80-73 on Wednesday.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points and five assists for UNC Asheville (4-4, 3-0 Big South Conference). Evan Clayborne added 12 points and nine rebounds. Lavar Batts Jr. had eight assists. Trent Stephney, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Bulldogs, was held to three points.

DeShaun Wade had 19 points for the Lancers (1-8, 0-3), who have now lost five straight games. Christian Wilson added 15 points and Heru Bligen had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

