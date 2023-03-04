HOUSTON (AP)Denver Jones scored 30 points and Florida International beat Rice 90-83 on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Panthers (14-17, 8-12 Conference USA), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Seth Pinkney scored 15 points and blocked three shots. Jayden Brewer pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Quincy Olivari led the Owls (17-14, 8-12) with 23 points and three steals. Travis Evee added 22 points and five assists, while Mekhi Mason scored 14.

