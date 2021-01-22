Jones scores 30 to lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 90-81

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones had 30 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 90-81 on Friday night.

Jones hit 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Tyrik Dixon had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (10-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kevin Williamson and Ahmard Harvey each had 10 points.

Kam Woods had 21 points for the Trojans (6-8, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zay Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kieffer Punter had 14 points.

