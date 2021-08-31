Joneses lead Sun to win over Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP)Jonquel Jones scored 21 of her career-high tying 31 points in the first half and Connecticut beat the Washington Mystics 85-75 on Tuesday night for the Sun’s ninth straight victory.

It’s the longest winning streak for Connecticut (21-6) since a 12-game run in 2006.

Jones, who set a career-high for points in a half, also grabbed 13 rebounds to extend her league lead for double-doubles. Brionna Jones added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones was 12 of 17 from the field, Brionna Jones went 10 for 14, and the Sun shot 49.3%.

Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne (back) and Tina Charles (left gluteal).

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 17 points for Washington (10-16).

FEVER 74, SPARKS 72

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 – including two free throws to cap the scoring with 15.3 seconds to play – and tied her career high with 19 rebounds and the Fever beat the Sparks.

Nia Coffey missed a potential winning 3-point shot after McCowan’s free throws, but Brittney Sykes grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 1.3 seconds to go. She missed both foul shots before she chased down the rebound of the second free throw but her baseline jumper at the buzzer was no good.

Ogwumike finished with 17 points and five assists. Lauren Cox scored a career-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Indiana had cut Cox, who the Fever drafted third last season. Coffey scored 13 for Los Angeles (10-17).

LYNX 72, LIBERTY 66

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Lynx beat the Liberty.

Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a half-game of Seattle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with seven games to play.

Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3-pointer to trim New York’s deficit to 65-63 with 1:32 left. Bridget Carleton answered with a 3 on the other end and, after an empty possession by each team, Michaela Onyenwere was fouled as she shot a corner 3 and made all three free throws to make it 68-66 with 23.3 seconds to go. Kayla McBride made 4 of 4, and Aerial Powers 2 of 2, from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Ionescu and Betnijah Laney scored 17 points apiece to lead New York (11-17), which has lost five straight.

Sylvia Fowles (shoulder) and Layshia Clarendon (foot) did not play for Minnesota and the Lynx lost another starter when Damiris Dantas (foot) left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

MERCURY 103, SKY 83

PHOENIX (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith had 20 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help the Mercury beat the Sky to win and win their seventh straight game,

Kia Nurse added 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner returned from a one-game absence (ankle) to score 18 points. Diana Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points.

Phoenix (16-10) clinched a playoff berth earlier in the evening with losses by the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 18 points. Azura Stevens and Diamond DeShields each scored 15 and Courtney Vandersloot added 11.

The Sky (14-13) had their three-game win streak snapped.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports