MILWAUKEE (AP)David Joplin helped lead Marquette past Central Michigan on Thursday with 23 points off of the bench in a 97-73 victory.

Joplin shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (2-0). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Ben Gold shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jesse Zarzuela led the Chippewas (0-1) in scoring with 17 points. Brian Taylor added 15 points and nine rebounds for Central Michigan. In addition, Kevin Miller had 14 points and four assists.

Marquette entered halftime up 47-29. Joplin paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Marquette outscored Central Michigan in the second half by six points, with Joplin scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Marquette next plays Tuesday against Purdue on the road, and Central Michigan will host Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.