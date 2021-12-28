Jorge Jesus ends second spell as coach of Benfica

LISBON, Portugal (AP)Benfica parted company with coach Jorge Jesus on Tuesday, midway through the second season of his second spell in charge.

The team is third in the Portuguese league, four points behind Porto and Sporting after 15 games.

Benfica lost 3-0 to Porto in the Portuguese Cup last week and visits its big rival in the league on Thursday.

The club said Jesus’ departure was by mutual consent.

Jesus won the league three times in his first stint as coach from 2009-15. He returned in August 2020 but leaves without winning another trophy.

Nelson Verissimo, Jesus’ assistant, will coach the club until the end of the season.

Benfica will play Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

