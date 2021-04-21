Jose Quintana seeks first win as Angel in start vs. Rangers

Jose Quintana will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday afternoon against the visiting Texas Rangers, hoping a minor adjustment will turn his early-season struggles around.

Quintana, who signed with Los Angeles after 10 seasons playing for the Cubs and White Sox, is still looking for his first victory with the Angels after two poor performances.

He’s given up 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and seven walks in just five innings. Opposing batters are hitting a whopping .370 against him.

Quintana’s third start didn’t happen over the weekend because of the games that were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Twins. But Quintana threw a simulated game on Sunday and tried throwing from the first-base side of the rubber, something he’s done in previous seasons and something he’ll do Wednesday in the hopes it will make a positive difference.

“Sliding back over to the first-base side makes it easier to command the breaking ball,” Angels pitching coach Matt Wise said. “And his fastball we think plays a little bit better over there. So he bought in. He was pretty excited about it when he’s been getting off the mound recently.”

Quintana is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven career games (six starts) against the Rangers.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, out with a strained groin, is eligible to return from the injured list, but Los Angeles will probably be cautious and give Rendon an extra day or two before putting him in the lineup.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia has been in the lineup every day since being called up on April 13, replacing an injured Ronald Guzman (knee) on the roster. He has been adequate at the plate — he went 0 for 2 with two walks in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Angels and overall is hitting .226 with two homers and a .789 OPS in eight games.

But what makes Garcia valuable to the Rangers is the positive energy he brings to the clubhouse and carries with him onto the field.

“The joy with which this guy plays every day and carries himself, and if you guys walk around him in the clubhouse, you’d see the same thing,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “This guy loves to be here. But he also has a little edge to him when he plays. It’s not a happy-go-lucky. It’s like no, we’re coming to beat you. I think that that is probably the most important aspect of all this — that he brings definitely a significant edge to our ballclub.”

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz will be on the mound for Texas, looking for his first win after three losses in his first three starts. It’s not that he hasn’t pitched well enough to win — on April 11 against the Padres, Foltynewicz allowed just one run and two hits in seven innings. The Rangers, however, lost the game 2-0.

Foltynewicz has pitched against the Angels twice in his career, both relief appearances, giving up one run and two hits in 1 1/3 innings.

