TORONTO (AP)Substitute Jozy Altidore scored on a long-range free kick in stoppage time to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with Montreal on Saturday night.

Altidore came on for Toronto (6-17-8) in the second half and beat goalkeeper James to the corner with a shot from well outside the penalty box.

Sunusi Ibrahim scored in the 55th minute for Montreal (11-10-10).