JT alum Greg Ward wins Earl Campbell Award

Houston quarterback and former John Tyler star Greg Ward capped off a fantastic season by receiving the third annual award named after the greatest football player in the history of his alma mater.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced today Greg Ward, Jr., quarterback, University of Houston, as the recipient of the 2015 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award presented by Earl Campbell. Ward received the award at The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet January 13, 2016.

“I’m honored to present the award to Greg Ward, Jr.” Earl Campbell said. “The votes were close because all of these players had an amazing season. We were proud to be able to present the award to Greg. It takes on a special meaning this year as well because it is the first athlete from my alma mater, John Tyler High School, to win the award.”

A junior from Tyler, Texas, Ward. is the first University of Houston quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He has broken 14 Houston or The American Athletic Conference records this season while tying three others. The electrifying Ward was eighth nationally with 16 rushing attempts of at least 20 yards and nine rushing attempts of at least 30 yards. The 16 rushing attempts of 20+ yards led all FBS quarterbacks.

Greg Ward, Jr. ranks in the top 25 in five of the NCAA’s recognized stat categories: completion percentage (ninth), points responsible for (12 th ), points responsible for per game (15 th ) rushing TDs (fifth) and scoring (25 th ). He is seventh nationally in scoring among non-kickers with 126 points.

With Ward behind center, he led Houston to an American Athletic Conference Championship, a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over ranked Florida State, and an overall 13-1 season record.

Ward was a three-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, four-time American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, a Manning Award finalist, The American Championship MVP, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player.

The other four finalists for the award were:

Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB, Senior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS) – Big 12

Corey Coleman, Baylor, WR, Junior – Richardson, Texas (Pearce HS) – Big 12

Josh Doctson, TCU, WR, Senior – Mansfield, Texas (Legacy HS) – Big 12

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS) – Big 12



THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD



The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division 1 football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.



In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.