NEW YORK (AP)Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 Friday night in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.

Reliever Michael King helped keep New York ahead by striking out eight in three innings, fanning his last seven batters.

Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan (1-1) when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right-field seats. Judge added a solo shot in the fifth.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes’ home run in the fourth.

BRAVES 3, MARLINS 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts in six dominant innings, Matt Olson doubled in two runs and Atlanta beat Miami.

Wright (2-0) allowed four hits with one walk. The right-hander has a 1.06 ERA after three starts.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

Trevor Rogers (0-3) allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings.

CARDINALS 4, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt helped slow down rookie fireballer Hunter Greene, Steven Matz pitched one-run ball over five innings and St. Louis stretched Cincinnati’s skid to 10 games.

Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBIs. Both runs were charged to Greene (1-2), who walked four and was charged with three runs over 3 1/3 innings.

Matz (2-1) and the bullpen made the lead stick. Giovanny Gallegos allowed a run in the ninth but finished for his fourth save.

PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper got two key hits and Philadelphia stopped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Harper started the Phillies’ rally in the eighth with a single, and Castellanos and Realmuto followed with singles to load the bases against Aaron Ashby (0-2). Bohm drove Brad Boxberger’s 2-2 pitch to right to score Harper and Castellanos and put Philadelphia in front 3-2. Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single.

Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Nick Nelson (1-0) didn’t allow a run in the eighth.

GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Austin Slater smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run second inning against Patrick Corbin, and San Francisco cruised past Washington.

The Nationals took exception to the Giants’ Thairo Estrada running with a six-run lead in the ninth inning. Shortstop Alcides Escobar yelled into the San Francisco dugout after throwing out Estrada at the plate.

Slater, hitting .105 coming into the game, lined Corbin’s 2-1 sinker to right-center with one out to make it 4-0.

Brandon Crawford capped the scoring with a three-run double to left-center. Corbin (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while recording just five outs.

Jakob Junis (1-0), called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Sacramento, tossed five scoreless innings of relief in his Giants debut.

METS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) – Starling Marte legged out an RBI single – confirmed by a video review – in the 10th inning that lifted New York over Arizona.

The Mets’ bullpen blew a 5-1 lead. Daulton Varsho hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth off closer Edwin Diaz (1-0).

Marte’s game-winning hit against Mark Melancon (0-2) was a bouncing ball to Arizona third baseman Matt Davidson, who fired to first for what looked like the third out. Video review showed Marte beat the throw.

Seth Lugo worked around a two-out walk for his first save.

DODGERS 6, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Max Muncy homered and had three RBIs as Los Angeles beat San Diego for the 10th straight time.

Julio Urias (1-1) combined with five relievers on a four-hitter. Urias held the Padres to one run and two hits in five innings, struck out six and walked three.

Muncy’s homer chased Nick Martinez (0-2), who allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out four.

TWINS 2, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson and first baseman Jose Abreu each made throwing errors on the same sloppy play, allowing Minnesota to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Anderson made his sixth error in three games when he skipped a throw to first on Carlos Correa’s two-out infield single that scored Ryan Jeffers from third. Abreu chased down the misfire and threw wildly, allowing baserunner Luis Arraez to scamper home.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Emilio Pagan escaped for his second save.

Kendall Graveman (0-1) allowed two runs, one earned, in 1 1/3 innings. Tyler Duffey (1-2) pitched a scoreless eighth.

BLUE JAYS 4, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Matt Chapman doubled home Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with two outs in the ninth inning and Toronto beat Houston.

Chapman’s tiebreaking drive into the left-center field gap off reliever Hector Neris (1-1) scored Guerrero from first base. The Blue Jays won their third straight and the Astros lost their third in a row.

Jordan Romano allowed two singles in the ninth but converted his eighth save. Tim Mayza (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth.

Houston’s Justin Verlander went six innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and Boston beat Tampa Bay.

Michael Wacha (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits, including two homers by the Rays’ Wander Franco, in five innings to get his first win for Boston.

Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth.

Corey Kluber (0-1) gave up four runs on 11 hits in five innings.

ORIOLES 5, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs and Bruce Zimmermann pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning as Baltimore beat Los Angeles.

Zimmermann (1-0) faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings while extending his season-opening scoreless streak to 14 innings. He ended Los Angeles’ sixth-inning rally by striking out Shohei Ohtani for the third time.

Jorge Lopez pitched the ninth for his third save.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Angels. Rookie Reid Detmers (0-1) gave up three hits over five innings.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a fourth-inning blast, and Pittsburgh beat Chicago.

The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Jose Quintana and four relievers in a game that started nearly six hours late because of forecasted inclement weather.

Perez hit a two-run single in the second off Drew Smyly (1-1). Perez led off the fifth with his first homer of the season.

Pirates reliever Chase De Jong (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Glenn Otto earned his first major league win, outpitching former high school classmate Adam Oller and leading Texas over Oakland.

Otto (1-0), called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game, pitched two-hit ball for five innings. The 26-year-old allowed one run while striking out five and walking one.

Oller (0-2) was tagged for five runs and five hits in five innings. The 27-year-old made his third career start and was seeking his first big league win.

Nathaniel Lowe homered to continue his fast start this season and Andy Ibanez also connected for Texas.

MARINERS 4, ROYALS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Rookie Julio Rodriguez lined a bases-loaded, two-run double, Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run triple on the next pitch and Seattle beat Kansas City.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen (1-2) worked seven innings and allowed Salvador Perez’s sixth-inning homer. Andres Munoz worked the ninth for his first save.

Brad Keller (0-2) allowed six hits and four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

