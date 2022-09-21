NEW YORK (AP)Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe (5-10) and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5.

Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 37 years.

Stanton, mired in a 9-for-72 slump, lined a slam off Crowe to make a winner of Aroldis Chapman (3-3) and set off a raucous celebration at Yankee Stadium.

Harrison Bader had a pair of go-ahead singles and drove in three runs in his debut for the Yankees.

BLUE JAYS 18, PHILLIES 11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and Toronto roughed up Philadelphia with 21 hits.

The Blue Jays have won five of seven and have a firm grip on the top AL wild-card spot. The Phillies lost their fifth straight.

Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 40th homer of the season for the Phillies in the eighth, a three-run shot that made it 14-10. J.T. Realmuto hit his 20th homer and went 5 for 5 for the Phillies, driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Toronto had 10 extra-base hits and scored in every inning but the fourth. Zach Pop (3-0) helped the Blue Jays escape the fifth inning with a 7-5 lead.

Kyle Gibson (10-7) got battered around for seven runs and 12 hits over five innings.

BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and Atlanta beat Washington, clinching a playoff berth not long afterward when Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets.

The Braves have won 10 straight games at home, outscoring opponents 47-15 over this stretch.

Matt Olson singled with out in the fourth before d’Arnaud hit his 18th homer, a 422-foot shot off Erasmo Ramirez (4-2) that made it 2-0.

Charlie Morton (8-6) allowed one run and three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Kenley Jansen faced seven batters in the ninth, allowing one run before securing his NL-leading 36th save in 43 chances.

METS 7, BREWERS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning and New York rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Milwaukee.

Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the Mets maintained their one-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta and dealt a blow to the Brewers’ wild-card hopes. The Mets won with just four hits.

Milwaukee’s loss clinched a playoff spot for Atlanta.

Lindor’s grand slam off Taylor Rodgers (4-8) traveled an estimated 413 feet.

Joely Rodriguez (2-4) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief. Edwin Diaz got four outs for his 31st save.

Willy Adames went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles for the Brewers.

PADRES 5, CARDINALS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for San Diego, which shut down Albert Pujols and NL Central-leading St. Louis to clinch its first winning record in a full season since 2010.

The Padres, 82-66, took a 1 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Pujols remained at 698 career homers. He walked and singled off Clevinger, grounded out to shortstop against Nick Martinez and singled off Luis Garcia with two outs in the ninth.

Kim homered to left off Adam Wainwright (11-10) in the fourth, his 10th, for a 3-0 lead.

Clevinger (6-7) held the Cardinals to three hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a loss to Houston.

McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement. He allowed five runs for only the second time this season.

Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homer, Jose Altuve scored three runs and the Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (10-9) gave up one hit and won his fourth straight start, striking out six in five innings.

Ryan Pressly got the final two outs for his 29th save in 33 attempts.

DODGERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5, 1ST GAME 1; DIAMONDBACKS 5, DODGERS 2, 2ND GAME

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as Arizona beat Los Angeles 5-2 in the second game to split a doubleheader.

The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth.

Jameson (2-0) and the Diamondbacks ended the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak. After throwing seven scoreless innings in his major league debut last week against San Diego, the 25-year-old righty extended his career-opening scoreless streak to 12 innings before finally giving up a pair of runs on Max Muncy’s 21st homer.

Jameson allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Reyes Moronta pitched the ninth for his first save. Arizona won for only the second time in its last 22 games at Dodger Stadium.

In the first game, Los Angeles rallied for its MLB-leading 44th comeback win. It was the Dodgers’ fifth straight win as they batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit.

Ryan Pepiot (3-0) got the win. Chris Martin pitched the ninth to earn his second save.

Christian Walker hit his 35th home run and Daulton Varsho also connected for Arizona. Kevin Ginkel (1-1) took the loss.

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) – Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift Detroit past fading Baltimore.

Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It was the third time in five big league starts that the rookie has held the opposition scoreless.

Rookie standout Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Baltimore’s first runs of the series.

Austin Voth (5-3) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings for the Orioles, who have lost four of five.

RED SOX 5, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder hit solo homers, and Rafael Devers had a two-run shot as Boston beat Cincinnati.

Red Sox rookie right-hander Brayan Bello (2-6) ended a streak of 44 1/3 innings without allowing a homer as TJ Friedl had a solo shot in the third inning. Bello gave up the run and eight hits in five innings.

Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo (4-7) walked three and hit three batters over his five innings, giving the Reds a major league-record 99 hit batters this season – eclipsing the Chicago Cubs’ total of 98 last year.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. John Schreiber came in and allowed a sacrifice fly but got the final out for his eighth save.

CUBS 2, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) – David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted Chicago over Miami.

Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid.

Chicago loaded the bases with no outs without a hit in the eighth against reliever Steven Okert (5-3). Bote then hit a go-ahead flyball.

Adbert Alzolay (1-1) threw two innings of perfect relief. Brandon Hughes closed with a scoreless ninth around Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double for his sixth save.

GIANTS 6, ROCKES 3

DENVER (AP) – Austin Slater doubled twice, David Villar homered and San Francisco beat Colorado.

Giants lefty Carlos Rodon was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was pushed back to Friday at Arizona because of a blister on his pitching hand.

Tyler Rogers (3-4) pitched two innings for the win and Jarlin Garcia got the final out for his first save.

C.J. Cron homered, doubled and drove in three for the Rockies to set a career high in RBIs with 101.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (9-10) was solid for five innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

ROYALS 5, TWINS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and Kansas City held off fading Minnesota.

Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Royals. Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas’ mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, then handled the ninth for his 22nd save.

The Royals trailed 3-0 in the second, pulled ahead in the fifth and were still tied 4-all when Melendez doubled off Twins reliever Michael Fulmer (5-6) in the seventh. Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a double, then took third when Melendez tried to score and was thrown out by Twins left fielder Jake Cave on a bang-bang play at the plate.

Perez came through on the very next pitch, though, dumping the go-ahead double down the right-field line.

Minnesota has dropped five of six to begin an eight-game trip, falling well behind in the wild-card race.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Taylor Ward hit a tiebreaking RBI double during Los Angeles’ three-run sixth inning that ended with a triple play by Texas.

Ward doubled into the left-field corner to score Shohei Ohtani from first base off Dennis Santana (3-8), the first of three Texas relievers. Mike Ford and Jo Adell added RBI singles off John King.

With the bases loaded and none out, Max Stassi hit a sharp grounder to third base. Josh Jung fielded the ball and stepped on the base before launching an around-the-horn triple play.

Patrick Sandoval (6-9) got his third consecutive win, allowing two runs in five innings.

GUARDIANS 10, WHITE SOX 7, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) – Myles Straw had a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s five-run 11th inning, and the Guardians moved closer to the American League Central title.

The Guardians won for the 12th time in 16 extra-inning games this season and expanded their lead to five games over the White Sox with 14 games remaining. Cleveland improved to 10-7 against Chicago, winning the season series and a tiebreaker if the teams finish the season tied for first place.

Straw got his game-winning hit off Jake Diekman (5-4), and Steven Kwan followed with his fourth hit – an RBI single – to score Straw. Kwan scored on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly, and a throwing error by Chicago catcher Seby Zavala allowed Amed Rosario to score with an insurance run.

Emmanuel Clase (3-4), who allowed a game-tying single to Jose Abreu in the 10th for his fourth blown save in 40 chances, earned the win. Bryan Shaw survived a two-run home run by AJ Pollock – his 1,00th career hit – in the bottom of the 11th.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Luis Castillo got chased in the fifth inning and contending Seattle Mariners managed just one hit in losing to Oakland.

Carlos Santana’s infield single in the second inning was all the Mariners could muster at the plate against JP Sears (6-2) and four relievers. Seattle remained one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

The Mariners have a magic number of 11 to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 116-win season of 2001. But Seattle again struggled to beat the last-place A’s in Oakland, where the Mariners lost two of three at the Coliseum from Aug. 19-21.

Castillo (7-6) is 3-2 in nine starts since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. He matched his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings.

Domingo Acevedo finished for his third save.

—

