Judge returns with 2 HRs, including slam as Yanks top Tigers

NEW YORK (AP)Aaron Judge homered twice, including a grand slam, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0.

The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York’s starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees described as lower body soreness.

Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered, and Giancarlo Stanton had three hits. The Yankees set highs for runs, hits (15) and homers (five).

Cole (4-1) allowed four hits and no walks during six innings, and New York pitchers had 18 strikeouts to tie a franchise record for a nine-inning game.

Tarik Skubal (0-4) allowed four runs in three innings.

NATIONALS 2, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer off Yimi Garcia (2-2), his second walk-off homer this season.

Garrett Cooper’s single scored Jose Devers to the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th. Brad Hand (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Jon Lester allowed five hits and two walks in five innings in his season debut. The 37-year-old was one of nine Nationals players quarantined before the season because of COVID-19 protocols. Four players tested positive while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed.

PHILLIES 2, METS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Benches cleared in the eighth inning when Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado jawed at Dominic Smith after he struck him out to end a rally. Alvarado — who riled up the Mets with gestures earlier this month — mixed it up with New York but nothing came of the heated words.

Mets reliever Miguel Castro then chased Rhys Hoskins down the line in the bottom of the inning and the benches again emptied.

New York has scored an MLB-low 58 runs, including two or fewer in nine of 20 games this season. Sam Coonrod worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Chase Anderson (1-3) swung and missed at a Marcus Stroman (3-2) pitch on a passed ball by James McCann on a third strike that let two runs score. Anderson pitched five solid innings.

Former All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera received a smattering of boos in his first game in Philadelphia since his arrest on domestic violence charges two years ago.

PADRES 3, GIANTS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2.

Darvish (3-1) allowed one run and four hits, including Buster Posey’s homer, in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a single and walked two in the seventh, and left with the bases loaded and one out.

Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run. After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul. Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat.

Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his major league-leading ninth save.

Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth for a 3-1 lead off Logan Webb (1-2).

MARINERS 7, ANGELS 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore and Tom Murphy homered while Seattle’s bullpen earned its ninth win this season.

Shohei Ohtani hit his eighth home run for the Angels, who chased Seattle starter Chris Flexen after four innings. Four Mariners relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to one run and two hits in five innings.

Drew Steckenrider (2-1) got the win.

Haniger hit his sixth career leadoff homer, connecting off Andrew Heaney (1-2).

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. three-run home run in as many days, a drive off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2).

Gant gave up one run, three hits and five walks in five innings as St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games.

JT Brubaker (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

ASTROS 9, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1) struck out nine over seven shutout innings in the teams since the Rays won Game 7 of last year’s AL Championship Series.

Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa had four hits each, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer for the Astros, who have won seven of nine following a 1-9 skid.

Ryan Yarbrough (1-3) gave up five runs and nine hits in six innings.

BLUE JAYS 13, BRAVES 5

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) – Teoscar Hernandez was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Robbie Ray (1-1) allowed two runs, five hits and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings.

Alejandro Kirk had his first multihomer game for the Blue Jays.

Bo Bichette, Kirk and Randal Grichuk all connected off Drew Smyly (0-2), who allowed six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. Kirk also went deep against Edgar Santana.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit Toronto’s sixth homer, a solo shot in the eighth.

REDS 8, CUBS 6

CHICAGO (AP) – Joey Votto hit his 300th home run and doubled twice.

Votto got a curtain call from Cincinnati fans and drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run homer and Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row.

Wade Miley needed 65 pitches to get through the first three innings, but regrouped to finish five with 99. Miley (3-2) allowed two runs, one on Kris Bryant’s seventh homer.

Jake Arrieta (3-3) allowed three homers and seven runs in fewer than two innings.

Suarez snapped a 0-for-26 slump with a leadoff shot in the fourth. Senzel followed two batters later with a vicious line drive that barely cleared the left field fence for his first homer of the season.

Arrieta (3-3) allowed seven runs and seven hits in a season-low 3 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – J.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine,

After Kohei Arihara (2-3) walked the game’s first two batters, Martinez hit a 79 mph slider into the left-field seats and Xander Bogaerts homered into the Red Sox bullpen in left-center field. Martinez led off the third with a 440-foot drive to center off an 80 mph splitter.

Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) allowed one run on four singles over six innings. Arihara gave up six runs and four hits – all homers – in 2 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 3, DODGERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Freddy Peralta (3-0) allowed one run and one hit in six innings with seven strikeouts, and Milwaukee improved to 2-0 in the four-game series. The Dodgers have lost nine of 12 since opening the season with 13 wins in 15 games.

Brad Boxberger, J.P. Feyereisen and Josh Hader completed the two-hitter. Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save in as many chances.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer. A.J. Pollock’s leadoff homer in the fifth was the Dodgers’ only hit off Peralta.

Edwin Uceta (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in two innings in his big league debut.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his major league career, including a three-run drive in the third inning off Tyler Zuber that boosted the lead to 4-0. The 23-year-old hit a solo homer to center off Ervin Santana in the fifth inning.

Michael Pineda (2-1) allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Brady Singer (1-3) left after his left heel was bruised by a Josh Donaldson line drive that ended the second inning. The ball that ricocheted to Carlos Santana, who doubled up Ben Rortvedt.

Rortvedt, a 23-year-old catcher, was 1 for 3 with a walk and a bloop RBI double in his debut.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Shane Bieber (3-2) struck out 11 and fanned at least eight in his 18th straight game, setting a major league record. The previous mark was set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 1999-2000.

Bieber gave up three runs and seven hits, walking one in six innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has fanned 68 in six starts this year.

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in three runs for Cleveland.

Dallas Keuchel (1-1) gave up four runs, four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROCKIES 2

PHOENIX (AP) – Madison Bumgarner (3-2) followed his seven-inning no-hitter last Sunday against Atlanta by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run, third-inning rally with a single,

Bumgarner fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single. The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start.

Josh Rojas homered for the second straight game and Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona (14-12), which has won five of six and nine of 11.

Jon Gray (3-2) gave up five runs – four earned – and nine hits in six innings. Colorado (9-17) dropped to 1-10 on the road and 4-14 against the NL West.

ORIOLES 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – John Means (3-0) struck out nine and allowed one run and three hits over seven innings as Baltimore won at the Coliseum for the first time since 2017 after seven straight losses.

Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back home runs in the third off Mike Fiers (0-1), who allowed three runs and six hits in six innings of his season debut after recovering from a hip injury. Oakland fell to 2-4 since winning 13 straight.

Sean Murphy and Mitch Moreland homered for the A’s. Fiers lost in his season debut as Oakland fell to 2-4 since winning 13 straight.

Cesar Valdez allowed two hits to open the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his sixth save.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports