Julien carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Troy 69-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Kobe Julien had 17 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Troy 69-59 on Saturday night.

Trajan Wesley had 12 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett added 11 points. Dou Gueye had 10 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba had 4 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (13-6, 4-2). Khalyl Waters added 11 points. Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51