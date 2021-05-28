Jurić replaces Nicola as coach at Torino

TURIN, Italy (AP)Torino named Ivan Jurić as its new coach on Friday, with the Croatian signing a three-year contract at the Serie A club.

Jurić had coached Hellas Verona for the last two seasons, steering the small club to two top-half finishes in Serie A.

Verona announced earlier that it had released the 45-year-old Jurić from his contract which had another two years remaining.

Jurić also coached Genoa for three spells and led Crotone to its first promotion to the Italian top flight in 2016.

Jurić replaces David Nicola, who took over from Marco Giampaolo in January and led Torino out of the relegation zone to safety.

Nicola’s contract expired at the end of the season.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports