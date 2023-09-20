TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Liberty University quarterback, Kaidon Salter, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the third week of the college football season.

Salter graduated from Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. He achieved his first career 300-yard passing game. He completed 16 passes with five touchdowns.

Liberty won 55-27 over Buffalo thanks to the big game from Salter. In addition to his aerial assault, Salter also had 10 carries for 66 yards and another touchdown, which totaled six total for the game. After claiming this win, he has led the Flames to a 3-0 start.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas High School

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

Get the most up-to-date information by visiting the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award website.