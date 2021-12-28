Kane scores again, Tottenham held 1-1 by Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP)Harry Kane scored for the third straight Premier League game and was denied a second goal by the narrowest of offside calls in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton on Tuesday.

Kane converted a penalty in the 41st minute after Son Heung-min was tripped by Mohammed Salisu, which earned the Southampton defender a second yellow card.

Southampton had looked good to that point, opening the scoring through James Ward-Prowse’s fierce shot from just inside the area in the 25th, but was pinned back in its own half in the second half.

Tottenham looked to have taken the lead in the 53rd when Kane ran onto Harry Winks’ ball over Southampton’s high line and dispatched a finish past Fraser Forster, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a video review.

The visitors were even more aggrieved in the 67th when another goal was disallowed, this time after Forster came out to catch the ball under pressure from Matt Doherty and dropped it onto his own heel. The ball ricocheted back into the net but the referee blew for a foul by Doherty, even though contact appeared minimal.

Tottenham stayed unbeaten in the league under Antonio Conte since his appointment at the start of November and moved five points behind fourth-place Arsenal – with two games in hand – in the race for Champions League qualification.

Kane had previously scored in back-to-back games, against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, when Tottenham also played against 10 men for a long spells following red cards.

