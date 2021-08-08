Kanneh stars as Redblacks hold off Elks

Abdul Kanneh returned an interception 102 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and made a game-saving tackle as time expired to preserve the Ottawa Redblacks’ 16-12 victory over the Edmonton Elks in the season opener for both teams.

Kanneh picked off Trevor Harris off a pass that Shai Ross couldn’t corral and ran nearly the length of the field to give Ottawa a 16-12 lead with 9:57 remaining.

Edmonton drove to the Ottawa 17 with seven seconds remaining and fullback James Tuck caught a pass for the potential winning touchdown before Kanneh brought him down just shy of the goal line.

Kanneh accounted for the game’s only touchdown as Sean Whyte kicked four field goals for Edmonton, while Lewis Ward booted three for Ottawa.

Harris finished 33 of 44 for 333 yards with three interceptions and Ottawa’s Matt Nichols was 12 of 20 for 71 yards.