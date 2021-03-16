Kansas braces for stern test from Eastern Washington

Kansas coach Bill Self examined the NCAA Tournament bracket and how the West Region shaped up before assessing his team’s chances as a No. 3 seed.

But Self made a quick concession after a positive COVID-19 test result forced the Jayhawks (20-8) to withdraw from the Big 12 tournament before learning they would face Eastern Washington (16-7) on Saturday at Indianapolis.

“Those are all hard games, especially for us since we’re a little light-handed right now,” Self said of immediate NCAA matchups. “I think it’s fair, but I don’t think it’s easy by any stretch.”

In the one Big 12 tournament game Kansas did manage to play, David McCormack sat out because of COVID-19 protocols but is expected to play on Saturday. Reserve Tristan Enaruna also should return for the contest.

An unnamed Kansas player tested positive after the Jayhawks’ last game, a 69-62 victory over Oklahoma. Self said that player likely will not be with the team this week.

Recovery time from COVID-19 can potentially impact production too, prompting Self to look at other backups after recent tests thinned his rotation.

“I haven’t given Tyon Grant-Foster many opportunities to play,” Self said, “but as long as we all stay healthy from this point forward, he’s going to get every opportunity to be an impact player for us in this tournament.”

Since the start of February, Grant-Foster has played just 19 minutes and did not factor into a surge that included victories in eight of the last nine games.

The primary spotlight at the outset in the Jayhawks’ 31st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance is on McCormack. Named the Big 12’s most improved player, he gives Kansas a legitimate low-post threat while averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji carries a team-high 14.2-point average, while Jalen Wilson adds 12.1 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

“Obviously the conference is very well respected,” Self said. “To have four teams on the 3-line or better, I think those were deserved.”

Big Sky MVP Tanner Groves averages 16.4 points on 55.7 percent shooting, along with 8.1 rebounds. He paces five Eastern Washington scorers who average in double figures — including Kim Aiken Jr., who averages 8.5 boards.

The NCAA Tournament appearance is the first since 2015 and the third overall for the Eagles, who have won 13 of their last 14 games. They qualified by winning the Big Sky tournament after placing second in the regular season behind Southern Utah.

“We tried to get that 12 seed, but that didn’t happen,” Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans said. “You have to play a few more games against better opponents. We’re excited for the opportunity. A 14-seed gives you the chance to win.”

Although the Jayhawks often go small without McCormack, Legans anticipated difficult matchups underneath.

“They’ll be big and physical, just like any other big school like that,” Legans said. “They always have had great big guys so it will be interesting to see how we match up.”

