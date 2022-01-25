Kansas wins 2OT thriller over Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime win over No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Agbaji, the reigning co-Big 12 Player of the Week, had seven of Kansas’ eight made 3-pointers. He had 24 points in the second half and two overtimes.

Kansas led by one in the second overtime when Williams banked in a 3-pointer. KJ Adams tipped in a miss to tie the game at 91 with 1:39 left. Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) the lead, hitting the second of two free throws 21 seconds later.

After both teams went scoreless over the next 50 seconds, Christian Braun hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it a 94-91. Terrence Shannon missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it a few seconds later.

Braun added 15 points for Kansas, which also got 13 from David McCormack.

Texas Tech (15-3, 5-3) got 17 points from Kevin Obanor and 15 for Davion Warren.

No. 15 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 78, ARIZONA STATE 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Drew Peterson scored 16 points and Southern California shook off a slow start to defeat Arizona State.

The Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12), playing their third game in five days, fell behind by 12 points midway through the first half. They missed 15 of their first 18 and committed eight turnovers in the first 14 minutes before turning things around.

USC closed the first half on a 21-2 run to take a 31-24 lead at halftime. A 3-pointer by DJ Horne got the Sun Devils within 41-35 before the Trojans put it out of reach with a 14-2 run.

Marreon Jackson led Arizona State (6-11, 2-5) with 21 points and Jalien Graham had 15. The Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5) – who have dropped five of their last six – were without coach Bobby Hurley and guard Jay Heath after both were suspended one game by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff for verbally confronting officials after Saturday’s 79-76 loss at Stanford.

