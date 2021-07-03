Kayla McBride scores 24 points, Lynx beat Mercury 99-68

PHOENIX (AP)Kayla McBride scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-68 on Saturday night.

The Lynx (9-7) shot 55% from the field en route to heir fourth straight victory and fifth in six games. McBride was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points, Layshia Clarendon had 17, Damiris Dantas 14 and Crystal Dangerfield 12.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 12 points for the Mercury (7-9). Diana Taurasi added 11.

Taurasi’s 10-foot floater opened the scoring in the second quarter and cut Phoenix’s deficit to 22-20, but the Lynx led 38-25 before the seven-minute mark and had 37 points in the quarter for 59-41 halftime lead.

KFXK Fox 51