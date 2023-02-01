Kellen Moore worked with Justin Herbert on a commercial last year.

The two will now try to see if they can get the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense to the next level.

Moore was introduced as the Chargers offensive coordinator Wednesday after the two sides agreed to a deal on Monday.

”It’s amazing how life can come full circle on you,” said Moore of the commercial shoot with Herbert for a Pacific Northwest auto group. ”We laugh about those commercials, but we did get a chance to spend a few days this summer together as we went through that. He’s an awesome, awesome person, an awesome player. Certainly, we know all the physical talent, but I’m just really, really excited to work with him.”

Moore said he has spent little time with Herbert besides the commercial. That will change, though, as the two try to get the Chargers to the next level.

Los Angeles reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but the offense was inconsistent throughout the season. It was ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play, and had the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

Moore comes to the Chargers after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including the past four as offensive coordinator.

After interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach opening last week, Moore talked with Dallas coach Mike McCarthy late last week about his future and then interviewed with the Chargers last Sunday.

Monday’s announcement came less than 24 hours after Dallas said Moore would not return. He was the last of five candidates to interview for the opening. Joe Lombardi, LA’s coordinator for two seasons under coach Brandon Staley, was fired on Jan. 17.

”I’ve been fortunate to have been at one spot for eight years – three years as a player and five years as a coach. It’s certainly a very special place to me,” Moore said. ”As we went through the process, sometimes change can be really good for all of us, and I felt like I was in that space. It works for both sides. I think that it’s an awesome opportunity for Dallas and an awesome opportunity for me. I’m certainly really, really excited about how this thing all played out.”

Moore worked with Staley last year in helping to organize the two days of practices between the Cowboys and Chargers. The two exchanged text messages throughout the season.

In Moore’s four seasons as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys were second in the league in total offense (391.0 yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game).

Staley said one important thing he is looking for from the offense is better balance. Los Angeles had the NFL’s second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).

Under Moore, Dallas was 53% pass to 47% run last season, tied for the ninth-highest rate of run plays.

”As we build this thing, certainly, the run game and the play-action pass and the movements on first and second down, when those two are in sync, and the presentations are similar, it puts defenses in conflict,” Moore said.

”It will allow you to be more aggressive, to get the ball downfield. It certainly doesn’t mean that you go crazy with it, but you can build those marriages. We all know that the top offenses in this league, the beauty is when those two things are in sync. It’s a beautiful thing.”

