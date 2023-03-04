BOSTON (AP)Miles Kelly hit four of his five 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes and his 21 points sparked Georgia Tech’s strong finish, roaring back from a nine-point deficit to beat Boston College 73-65 in the regular-season finale for both squads on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last six games and will be the No. 13 seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, where they will face the 12th seed Tuesday in the opening game.

Boston College came into the game looking to earn a first-round tournament bye with a win in its finale and a Syracuse loss, but that goal took a major hit less than three minutes into the game when leading scorer Quinten Post went down with an ankle injury and limped off. The Eagles will be the 10th seed and face Louisville Tuesday.

Playing in his final home game, T.J. Bickerstaff picked up some of the slack from losing Post, scoring the Eagles’ first seven points of the second half and his three-point play with 15:43 to play tied the game at 40-40. A quick 7-0 run put Boston College in front, and after Lance Terry hit a jumper, Makai Ashton-Lanford and Mason Madsen each hit 3-pointers to give the Eagles’ a 55-46 lead. Georgia Tech made that lead evaporate in a hurry when Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and Terry followed with a third.

Kelly’s 3-pointer with 1:46 left put the Yellow Jackets in front for good, 66-63, and Kyle Sturdivant followed with a 3 and four straight from the line to help close the game out.

Georgia Tech finished hitting 7 of its final 9 3-pointer attempts.

Kelly finished hitting 5 of 11 shots from behind the arc. Terry hit 3 of 5 from deep and finished with 17 points. Sturdivant was 2 of 6 from deep to add 14 points with five rebounds and four assists. Javon Franklin led Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14 ACC) with 15 rebounds.

Bickerstaff finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Boston College (15-16, 9-11). Jaeden Zackery had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and CJ Penha Jr. contributed 13 points.

