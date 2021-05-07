Kemar Lawrence leaves Anderlecht for Toronto

TORONTO (AP)Jamaican defender Kemar Lawrence has joined Major League Soccer’s Toronto from Belgium’s Anderlecht.

The 28-year-old signed with Toronto through the 2024 season, the team said Friday.

Lawrence played for the New York Red Bulls from 2015-19, spending time there under Toronto general manager Ali Curtis, coach Chris Armas and assistant coach Ewan Sharp.

A left back and left-sided midfielder, he moved to Anderlecht in January 2020. Lawrence has three goals in 60 international appearances for Jamaica.

