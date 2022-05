KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)– The Kennard Tigers are heading back to the state tournament after beating the Union Hill Bulldogs. The Tigers got a big win in game one shutting out the Bulldogs 10-0 in game one.

Union battled back in a game two evening the series at one game a piece.

It all came down to game three and the Tigers came out scoring early and often in route to a big 16-4 win punching their ticket to state.