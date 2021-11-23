Kennedy scores 21 to lift UMBC past American 98-67

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County easily beat American 98-67 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2). L.J. Owens added 12 points and six rebounds. Ray Salnave had 10 points.

Johnny O’Neil had 15 points for the Eagles (2-4), who have lost four games in a row. Matt Rogers added 14 points. Jaxon Knotek had 10 points.

Stacy Beckton Jr., whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Eagles, shot only 1 of 7 overall.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51