Kennedy, Texas top USF 4-3; 1 win from CWS berth

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Eric Kennedy hit a two-out walk-off double and Texas beat South Florida 4-3 on Saturday in the first game of the best-of-3 Austin Super Regional.

The Longhorns can clinch a trip to the College World Series on Sunday with another win over USF.

Ty Madden had nine strikeouts and gave up three hits with four walks over 6 1/3 innings scoreless innings for No. 2 national seed Texas (46-15). Witt (4-0), who relieved Madden and gave up two home runs in the top of the ninth as USF erased a 3-0 deficit, got the win.

After Douglas Hodo III struck out and Trey Faltine flied out to open the bottom of the ninth, Silas Ardoin reached base on a fielding error and Kennedy hit the next pitch to warning track in center field to win it.

Brad Lord, who gave up two hits and an unearned run with three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings, took the loss for South Florida (31-29), which played the first super regional game in program history.

Daniel Cantu led off the ninth with a home run to left center to make it 3-1 before Witt retired two in a row. Jarrett Eaton kept the Bulls alive with a double before pinch-hitter Drew Brutcher, on a full count, hit his first homer since March 16 and eighth of the season to tie it.

