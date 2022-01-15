Kennesaw St. uses 2nd-half blitz to demolish Stetson

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Terrell Burden and reserve Kasen Jennings scored 13 points each and Kennesaw State won its third straight beating Stetson 77-49 on Saturday.

The Owls (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) had nine players score, as a team shot 28 for 54 (51.9%) and made all 13 of its foul shots.

Kennesaw State led 38-35 at halftime and used a 12-5 run for its first double-digit advantage and turned it into a rout. Stetson managed just 14-second half points.

Chase Johnston scored 16 points and Christiaan Jones 12 for the Hatters (7-10, 1-3). Stetson now has lost three of its last four.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP- https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51