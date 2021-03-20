Kennesaw State moves to 3-0, beats Dixie State 37-27

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Quarterback Tommy Bryant had two touchdown runs, and Kyle Glover added a rushing score to lead ninth-ranked Kennesaw State to a 37-27 victory over Dixie State on Saturday.

Kennesaw State is 3-0, matching its best start since its 2015 inaugural year.

Bryant carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards and completed 3 of 5 passes for 77 yards. Glover had 14 carries for 85 yards, and his 10-yard touchdown runstretched the Owls’ lead to 37-20 with about six minutes remaining.

Kody Wilstead accounted for three touchdowns to lead Dixie State (1-3). He was 21-of-39 passing with two touchdown passes, and he added 56 yards on the ground and a score. Quali Conley had 81 yards rushing and a touchdown. Deven Osborne caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Dixie State punter Johnny Borashan dropped a snap around the 15-yard line, andCade Loden scooped up the ball and ran untouched into the end zone to give the Owls a 9-7 lead early in the second quarter.

