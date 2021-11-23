Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin past Buffalo 79-78

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin narrowly defeated Buffalo 79-78 in the Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division on Tuesday night.

David Kachelries had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (4-1). Sadaidriene Hall added 14 points. Roti Ware had 12 points.

Ronaldo Segu made two free throws to give Buffalo a 75-74 lead near the 2-minute mark but the Bulls did not score again until his 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Segu scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulls (2-2). Maceo Jack added 13 points. Jeenathan Williams had 13 points.

